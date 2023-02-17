Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added the last major piece of Frank Reich’s coaching staff, hiring Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator. The team has now filled all three coordinator positions. After deciding not to retain last year’s interim coach, Steve Wilks, who is Black, the Panthers have hired two Black coordinators in Brown and Ejiro Evero, who will coach the defense. The 36-year-old Brown spent the past three seasons on coach Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers also announced on Friday they have hired Tem Lukabu as outside linebackers coach, Bert Watts as safeties coach and Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach.

