Panthers hire Chiefs lead contract negotiator Brandt Tilis as executive VP of football operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added to their front office, hiring former Kansas City Chiefs contract negotiator Brandt Tilis as their new executive vice president of football operations. Tilis will serve under new general manager and president of football operations Dan Morgan, who’ll lead the executive management team. Tilis has spent 14 years with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, including the past three as vice president of football operations.

