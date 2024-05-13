Panthers heading home looking to close out Bruins. Oilers looking to tie series with Canucks

The Florida Panthers can close out the Boston Bruins and move into the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on home ice Tuesday night. It’s the second elimination game that Boston has faced so far in these NHL playoffs. Florida forward Evan Rodrigues says “the elimination games are usually the hardest.” Later Tuesday, Edmonton will look to tie up its series with Vancouver when the Oilers play host to Game 4 of that matchup. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl says “we just regroup and get ready for Game 4.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.