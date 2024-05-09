Panthers head to Boston for Game 3. Canucks seek 2-0 lead on Oilers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers know what awaits them on Friday night. A fired-up crowd in Boston, an angry bunch of Bruins, probably a good amount of chirping and a tension the likes of which can only be created during the NHL playoffs. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk can’t wait. Game 3 of a knotted-up Eastern Conference second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins is Friday in Boston — and tensions ran hot in Game 2. Tkachuk and Bruins star David Pastrnak fought in the third period, a rarity for offensive stars. It was just the third fighting penalty of the season for Tkachuk, and Pastrnak’s first since March 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.