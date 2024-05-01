Panthers head back to work, resting and waiting for Bruins-Leafs winner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — All players and coaches were at work on Wednesday at the Florida Panthers’ practice facility. Nobody was on the ice. That’s a nice problem to have right now. Florida will open the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at home. That much is certain. The opponent — Boston or Toronto — won’t be decided until at least Thursday. And when Game 1 of the next series will happen is anybody’s guess. So, for now, the Panthers will rest up and wait.

