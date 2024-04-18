Panthers have many needs entering NFL draft, but no first-round pick after trading for Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the league last season, so they have a long laundry list of draft needs. The problem is they don’t have a first-round pick. The Panthers traded away that pick to the Chicago Bears last year and moved up from the ninth spot to get Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. That pick turned out be the No. 1 overall selection in 2024. Young struggled in his rookie season and the Panthers stumbled to a 2-15 record and now Carolina doesn’t have anything to show for its struggles.

