Panthers have big hole to fill after trading WR D.J. Moore

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Carolina gives up four draft picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers plan to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, although it’s unclear if that will be C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. The decision to trade Moore, the team’s No. 1 receiver for the past five years, makes signing a wide receiver a major priority.

