Panthers hand out Stanley Cup championship rings, stressing how title was won together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It took Florida coach Paul Maurice 30 years to win a Stanley Cup championship ring. And after he was handed the box holding his new piece of jewelry on Monday, he had to wait about another half-hour before he could actually look at the prize. The reason: The Panthers wanted the whole organization to see the rings together. The Panthers handed out dozens of rings Monday at a private ceremony commemorating last season’s Stanley Cup title to players, coaches, team executives and staff. But owners Vincent and Teresa Viola had one rule: Since it took everyone in the organization banding together to win the Cup, everyone had to open the boxes at the same time.

