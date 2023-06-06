Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky pulled after allowing 4 goals in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled midway through Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday after allowing four goals on 13 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights.

It marked the first time this postseason the 13-year veteran gave up four goals in consecutive games. He also yielded four in each of his last two regular-season games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez gave Vegas a two-goal lead in the first period as the Golden Knights looked to grab a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. Nicolas Roy made it 3-0 just 2:59 into the second period, and Brett Howden ended Bobrovsky’s night minutes later when he deked his way across the crease and tapped the puck into a wide-open net.

Alex Lyon, who opened the playoffs as Florida’s starter, replaced Bobrovsky after Howden scored 7:10 into the second.

Bobrovsky was the hottest goaltender around coming into the final, winning 11 of 12 games and stopping 438 of 465 shots during that span for a 1.95 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates the goal of teammate Jonathan Marchessault during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks on, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher Previous Next

So far in the final, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has a 5.52 GAA and .826 save percentage.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.