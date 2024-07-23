Panthers GM Dan Morgan stresses patience, sticking with plan as key to ending 6-year playoff drought

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan at the NFL football team's practice in Charlotte, N.C., June 4, 2024. Morgan preached patience and sticking to a plan as the Panthers look to to snap a six-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers new general manager Dan Morgan understands it’s not always easy to quickly change the trajectory of an NFL franchise following a 2-15 season. That’s why Morgan is preaching patience, even as the pressure of snapping a six-year playoff drought hangs in the balance. But for now Morgan said the focus is on getting better as a team. Morgan’s patient approach might be just what the Panthers need. Too often in recent years they’ve sought short-term solutions to long-term problems, particularly at the quarterback position.

