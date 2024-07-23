Panthers GM Dan Morgan stresses patience, sticking with plan as key to ending 6-year playoff drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers new general manager Dan Morgan understands it’s not always easy to quickly change the trajectory of an NFL franchise following a 2-15 season. That’s why Morgan is preaching patience, even as the pressure of snapping a six-year playoff drought hangs in the balance. But for now Morgan said the focus is on getting better as a team. Morgan’s patient approach might be just what the Panthers need. Too often in recent years they’ve sought short-term solutions to long-term problems, particularly at the quarterback position.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.