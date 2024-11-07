Panthers give starting RB Chuba Hubbard a 4-year contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers rewarded running back Chuba Hubbard with a four-year contract extension on Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. A 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Hubbard is in the midst of his best season with the Panthers. He is fifth in the league in yards rushing with 665 and has five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 108 yards and a TD. Hubbard was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

