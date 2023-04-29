Panthers give QB Young help, select Mississippi WR Mingo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers gave new quarterback Bryce Young some help, selecting Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the 39th pick in the NFL draft. Mingo caught 112 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons for the Rebels. He also has solid speed, having been clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40. Mingo’s best season came last year when he caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He has big-play potential, recording a school-record 247 yards receiving last season against Vanderbilt.

