Panthers focused on commitment to running game under new head coach Dave Canales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales vowed to establish the running game — and remain committed to it — when he was hired five months ago. So far, he’s living up to his word. The Panthers, who spent more than $150 million this offseason on big-body free agents guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, have placed a high priority on blocking schemes and run plays so far in training camp. Center Austin Corbett believes Canales will stick with the plan as the Panthers seek to establish a much-needed identity on offense. The Panthers finished near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category on offense and failed to score in the final two games last season.

