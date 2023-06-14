Panthers find positives in 5-game Stanley Cup loss to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aaron Ekblad controlled his emotions the best he could after the Florida Panthers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a 9-3 loss Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. As the Knights celebrated their first championship, Ekblad and the Panthers remained somber after a remarkable and improbable run through the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed. The Panthers also dealt with numerous injuries, most notably points leader Matthew Tkachuk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.