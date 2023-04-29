Panthers draft focused on upgrading sagging passing game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason looking to upgrade a passing game that was among the worst in the league last season. The NFL draft was the culmination of that plan. The Panthers added two key pieces, selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Mississippi in the second round. Carolina also drafted Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson in the third round, North Carolina State guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth and defensive back Jammie Robinson from Florida State in the fifth. The Panthers previously added wide receivers Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Damiere Byrd, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders in free agency to upgrade a unit that finished 29th in the league in passing in 2022.

