Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96 million extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defensive end Derrick Brown is staying in Carolina after he agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $63.1 million in guaranteed money. Brown, a first-round pick in 2000, is coming off a year in which he set an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman with 103. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

