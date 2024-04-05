Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96 million extension

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown (95) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 17, 2023. Derrick Brown is staying in Carolina. Brown has agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $63.1 million in guaranteed money, according to his agents, Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defensive end Derrick Brown is staying in Carolina after he agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $63.1 million in guaranteed money. Brown, a first-round pick in 2000, is coming off a year in which he set an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman with 103. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.