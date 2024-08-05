Panthers dealing with injuries to top 2 draft picks, backup QB Andy Dalton before preseason opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will be without their top two draft picks and backup quarterback Andy Dalton as they prepare for their preseason opener on Thursday night at the New England Patriots. But it’s not all bad news. The Panthers avoided serious injury to first-round draft pick Xavier Legette over the weekend when medical exams revealed the wide receiver from South Carolina didn’t fracture his foot. The team will remain cautious with Legette moving forward and he is listed as day-to-day. Running back Jonathan Brooks, a second-round pick from Tennessee, still hasn’t been on the field yet for the Panthers. He tore his ACL during his final season with the Vols.

