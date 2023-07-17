Panthers counting on rookie quarterback Bryce Young to end 5-year playoff drought

The Carolina Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton in OTAs and is on track to be the opening day starter at quarterback. He inherits an passing game that ranked 29th in the league last season but has been vastly overhauled with the likes of Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst. Carolina’s offensive line was vastly improved last season and should continue to improve. Defensively, the Brian Burns-led Panthers are moving to a 3-4 defense under first-year head coach Frank Reich in an effort to generate a more effective pass rush. Panthers owner David Tepper hasn’t been to the playoffs since purchasing the team in 2018 from Jerry Richardson.

