Panthers could be without both starting guards on Sunday against the winless Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers could be without both of their high-priced free agent guard acquisitions on Sunday when they host the winless Cincinnati Bengals. Panthers coach Dave Canales said that Damien Lewis (elbow) has been ruled out and Robert Hunt is questionable after tweaking his hip in practice on Friday. Hunt did not finish practice. Chandler Zavala will start for Lewis. Brady Christensen would start if Hunt can’t play. The Panthers, who placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on injured reserve earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, will also be without defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (foot) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hip) on Sunday.

