Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown 6th to interview for Titans’ coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday they had finished a virtual interview with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy. That makes him the sixth different person to talk to Tennessee about its open job and satisfies the NFL’s Rooney Rule as the second external minority candidate. Brown is the second Black coach to interview with the Titans. They fired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons. Brown was hired by Carolina as offensive coordinator in February 2023. He also interviewed for the Houston job that went to DeMeco Ryans.

