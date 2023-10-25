Panthers coach Frank Reich on drafting Bryce Young No. 1 over CJ Stroud: ‘We got the guy we wanted’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defended their decision to take Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, even as C.J. Stroud has gotten off to a strong start. The Panthers traded up to the top spot in the draft and chose Young over Stroud. Stroud went No. 2 to the Houston Texans, and the comparisons between the two QBs became inevitable. Through six games, Stroud has clearly been more productive. But Panthers coach Frank Reich doesn’t seem concerned as the top two picks prepare to meet on Sunday, saying “we got the guy that we wanted to get.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.