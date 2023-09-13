Panthers coach Frank Reich ‘encouraged’ by Bryce Young’s Week 1 outing despite two INTs, 24-10 loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s going to take more than a season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons to change Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich’s mind about rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Despite Young being intercepted twice in the 24-10 defeat, Reich said he was “encouraged” by the play of the No. 1 overall pick. And he made it clear he still has plenty of confidence in the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Reich said Young looked comfortable in the pocket for a guy who was making his first start in the league and responded well to adversity. Young will make his home debut on Monday night when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints.

