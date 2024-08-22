Panthers coach Dave Canales says Bryce Young, starters to play in preseason finale at Buffalo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young and the majority of the Carolina Panthers’ starters will see their first preseason action on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills in the team’s final game before the start of the regular season. Panthers coach Dave Canales had been on the fence about playing his starters. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton also is expected to play for the Panthers. They will face the Bills’ reserves. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that his starters will sit out the preseason finale.

