Panthers coach Dave Canales pleased with Bryce Young’s progress in training camp, preseason game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are heading into the regular season feeling good about the progress of Bryce Young following a solid training camp and a strong preseason outing against the Buffalo Bills from the second-year quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 was 6 of 8 for 70 yards and capped his only possession with an 8-yard scoring toss to tight end Jordan Matthews on Saturday. Granted, it came against Buffalo’s backups with coach Sean McDermott resting his starters. But it only served as more assurance for Panthers coach Dave Canales that Young is trending in the right direction after a disappointing rookie season in which he went 2-14 as a starter.

