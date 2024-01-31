Panthers coach Dave Canales begins to fill out staff, hires four assistants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales has begun to fill out his staff. The Panthers have added four offensive coaches. They are assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. The Panthers have yet to name any of their three coordinators, although the team is likely to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Several teams have reportedly requested to speak with Evero for a lateral move, but the Panthers have thus far refused to grant permission. Tampa Bay wide receivers coach Brad Idzik is considered a front-runner to land the offensive coordinator job.

