Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard continues to hold off competition as starting running back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Almost since the day Chuba Hubbard arrived in Carolina, it seems as if the Panthers have been trying to find a better alternative at running back. And the more Hubbard plays, the more he continues to prove he has what it takes to be an every-down back. The Canadian-born Hubbard is averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground over the last four weeks. His 485 yards rushing rank third in the NFL behind Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and San Francisco’s Jordan Mason. Even with rookie Jonathan Brooks close to returning, Hubbard seems to have a solid grasp on the starting job.

