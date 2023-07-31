Panthers CB Donte Jackson emerges from ‘dark hole’ following torn Achilles, eager to prove himself

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Jackson has always been considered one of the fastest players on the Carolina Panthers roster ever since his arrival five years ago. A season-ending Achilles tendon tear last November threatened to change all of that. But following an intense nine-month rehabilitation process and a taxing mental journey, Jackson has fought his way back on the field at training camp and is looking to reestablish himself as Carolina’s top cornerback. Jackson said he spent a lot of time during the rehab process wondering if he was ever going to have the same athletic ability but says he’s still the fastest player on the team.

