Panthers’ Burns starts against Falcons after contract issue left status uncertain

ATLANTA (AP) — Carolina Panthers two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns started against the Atlanta Falcons after his status had been uncertain because of his unsettled contract situation. Burns was one of the team’s captains for the pregame coin toss and he was on the field for the Panthers’ first defensive snap. Burns participated in his third straight practice on Friday. He stood to lose nearly $900,000 for every game he missed while hoping to negotiate a contract extension. Burns is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is due $16 million this season, but he’s seeking a large contract extension.

