Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces. The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league as an expansion team. The team has also hired Josh McCown, who spent two seasons as a Panthers quarterback, as their new quarterbacks coach and Peter Hansen as the their linebackers coach. Hansen worked last season with the Denver Broncos under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

