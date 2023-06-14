Panthers’ Brian Burns wants to be among NFL’s highest-paid pass rushers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brian Burns has been one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers over the past four seasons. Now the Carolina Panthers outside linebacker wants to be paid like it. Burns is set to make $16 million in the final year of his five-year rookie contract, but the Panthers are still hoping to sign him to a long-term deal. Whether or not that happens before the season remains to be seen. Burns said the two sides are “having conversations.” Burns has 38 sacks in four seasons with Carolina, 11th most in the NFL. That’s still well behind T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who has 57 1/2 sacks over that span and remains the league’s highest-paid pass rusher at $28 million per year.

