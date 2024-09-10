Panthers are signing edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster their pass rush, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not yet announced the move pending the outcome of a physical. The 29-year-old Harris had a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2021 for the Detroit Lions but has been limited to seven starts and 19 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He’s projected as an outside linebacker in Carolina’s 3-4 scheme. The Panthers also placed defensive end Derrick Brown on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in a 47-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He won’t return this season.

