Panthers’ Andy Dalton, family involved in car crash. QB being evaluated by team doctors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car crash on Tuesday. A Panthers spokesman says Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel. No one from Dalton’s family needed to be taken to a hospital. The team says the 36-year-old Dalton, his wife, three children and the family dog were traveling near downtown Charlotte when the crash occurred. The team would not say if there was another car involved. Dalton has made five starts for the Panthers this season after replacing Bryce Young.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.