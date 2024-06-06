Panthers and Stars win Dillman Award as top media relations staffs in NHL for 2023-24

The media relations staffs from the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are the winners of this year’s Dick Dillman Award, which is presented annually to recognize excellence by the Professional Hockey Writers Association to one team from each conference in the NHL. It’s the third time Dallas has been recognized, the second time for Florida. The Panthers’ group is led by vice president of communications Adelyn Biedenbach, along with her staff — Chrissy Parente, Thomas Harding, Veronica Lempicki and Julie David. Dallas’ staff is led by chief communications officer Dan Stuchal and director of communications Joe Calvillo, along with Kyle Shohara, Rina Zell and Emily Schumacher.

