Panthers and Anton Lundell agree on a 6-year, $30 million contract

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers have agreed to a six-year, $30 million contract, one ensuring that the Stanley Cup champions have all eight of their leading scorers from this past season back to defend the title. Lundell was a restricted free agent. He had 13 goals and 22 assists in 78 games for the Panthers this past season, and his production was even better in the playoffs — with 17 points in 24 games. Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito says “we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.”

