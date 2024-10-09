Panthers and 2-time Cup winner Carter Verhaeghe agree on 8-year contract extension

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and the Panthers have agreed to an eight-year, $56 million contract extension. The deal was announced shortly after the Stanley Cup champions opened their season by beating the Boston Bruins 6-4 on Tuesday night. The two-time Cup winner — he also won one with Tampa Bay — is entering his fifth season with the Panthers. He had 42 goals and 73 points in the 2022-23 season, then 34 goals and 72 points last season to help Florida’s title run. Verhaeghe says he is grateful for the contract and the chance to be a Panther for years to come.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.