Panthers and 2-time Cup winner Carter Verhaeghe agree on 8-year contract extension

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe, left, and center Aleksander Barkov, right, skate during NHL hockey training camp Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and the Panthers have agreed to an eight-year, $56 million contract extension. The  deal was announced shortly after the Stanley Cup champions opened their season by beating the Boston Bruins 6-4 on Tuesday night. The two-time Cup winner — he also won one with Tampa Bay — is entering his fifth season with the Panthers. He had 42 goals and 73 points in the 2022-23 season, then 34 goals and 72 points last season to help Florida’s title run. Verhaeghe says he is grateful for the contract and the chance to be a Panther for years to come.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.