Panthers all about developing second-year QB Bryce Young in coach Dave Canales’ first year at helm

The Carolina Panthers have no realistic Super Bowl expectations after an NFL-worst 2-15 season in which they never held a lead for a single play in the fourth quarter. The 2024 season is all about developing second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft who went 2-14 as a rookie starter and threw just 11 touchdown passes. New head coach Dave Canales is entrusted with Young’s development. Canales has no previous experience as a head coach but is known for helping Geno Smith in Seattle and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. The hope is that he can do the same with Young. The Panthers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017.

