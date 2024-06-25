Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov becomes the first Stanley Cup-winning captain from Finland

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov made some hockey history by becoming the first Stanley Cup-winning captain from Finland for leading the Florida Panthers to their first title in franchise history. Barkov is just the fifth European captain to hoist the Cup after Nicklas Lidstrom with Detroit in 2008, Zdeno Chara with Boston in 2011, Alex Ovechkin with Washington in 2018 and Gabriel Landeskog with Colorado in 2022. His two-way play tying for the team lead in scoring while also shutting down opponents’ top players made him a leading force on the Cup run.

