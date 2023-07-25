Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have agreed on a three-year contract extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen, which will put him under contract through the 2026-27 season. Luostarinen, 24, had a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43). During the Panthers’ 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs run, Luostarinen had five points over 16 games, including the winning goal in Game 6 of the opening round against Boston. The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.