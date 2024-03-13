Panthers agree to terms with former Bills cornerback Dane Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have announced they’ve agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. The free agent will replace Donte Jackson, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Dane Jackson is expected to compete for a starting job opposite Jaycee Horn. The 27-year-old Jackson started 28 games in four seasons with the Bills, getting three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He started 14 games in 2022 and had two interceptions.

