Panthers agree to deal with receiver DJ Chark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver DJ Chark. The 26-year-old Chark, a five-year veteran, had 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit last season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported it was for one year. Chark joins veteran Adam Thielen, who agreed to deal with Carolina on Sunday, as part of a revamped receiving corps for the Panthers. Carolina traded its best wideout, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears as part of a package for the top overall pick in the draft. The Panthers intend to draft a quarterback at No. 1.

