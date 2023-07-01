Panthers address immediate needs in free agency, and bring back Kulikov

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year's team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are anticipating being without some players when this coming season opens, and general manager Bill Zito filled in the projected voids in free agency. The Eastern Conference champions loaded up on defensemen — two-time All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson and former Panther Dmitry Kulikov headlining the group — as part of a big class that struck deals with Florida on Saturday.

