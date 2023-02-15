Panthers add Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Parks Frazier as their passing game coordinator. The 31-year-old Frazier was part of Frank Reich’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018, where he served as assistant quarterbacks coach. The Panthers also retained special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, offensive line coach James Campden and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kuglar and added Jonathan Cooley as their secondary/cornerbacks coach. The Panthers have filled most of their coaching positions with the exception of offensive coordinator.

