Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added two offensive weapons for their incoming rookie quarterback via free agency. The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders from the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Hayden Hurst from the Cincinnati Bengals. Sanders ran for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He has rushed for 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league, all with Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hurst was a first-round draft pick in 2018 who spent last season with the Bengals and caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

