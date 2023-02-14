Panthers add former Colts, Lions coach Caldwell as assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are adding Jim Caldwell to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior assistant. The 68-year-old brings a wealth of NFL experience, including head coaching stints with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. His hire comes just days after the Panthers added 72-year-old Dom Capers as a defensive assistant. Capers coached Carolina and the Houston Texans. Caldwell will report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense, and special teams. He’s one of nine men to interview for the coaching vacancy and the second to ultimately join the team despite not getting the job.

