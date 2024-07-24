Panthers 1st-round pick Legette frustrated over first practice, but team excited about his potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Legette’s first NFL training camp practice didn’t go as he expected, leaving the Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver frustrated with his own performance and seeking better. Legette said he failed to catch a pass in his first practice since a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a portion of OTAs and minicamp. Despite what Legette perceived to be a bad day, it’s unlikely to dampen the enthusiasm the Panthers have over the first-round draft pick from South Carolina. Panthers coach Dave Canales has big expectations for the 6-foot-3, 227-pound Legette, whom he called a “massive receiver” with “explosive ability.”

