Pannholzer, Janjic help Marshall beat No. 1 seed Ohio State 1-0 in College Cup semis

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tarik Pannholzer scored in the opening minutes, Aleksa Janjic finished with five saves and an assist and Marshall beat No. 1 seed Ohio State 1-0 in the semifinals at the 2024 College Cup. No. 13 seed Marshall (15-1-7) will play un-seeded Vermont in the championship game. Pannholzer slipped behind the defense on the counter-attack and ran onto a long goal kick played by Janjic. Ohio State goalkeeper Max Trejo came off his line, collided with teammate Siggi Magnusson at the edge of the penalty area and Pannholzer walked it into the goal for a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. David Ajagbe’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off the crossbar for Ohio State (16-2-4) in the opening minutes.

