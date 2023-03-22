Panel overturns red card that helped Ireland win 6 Nations

By The Associated Press
England's Freddie Steward is tackled by Ireland's Robbie Henshaw closes in during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison]

LONDON (AP) — The red card given to England fullback Freddie Steward in the team’s Six Nations rugby loss to Ireland has been overturned after a disciplinary panel ruled the offense only merited a yellow card. England announced the panel’s decision after Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing late Tuesday. Steward was sent off in the 40th minute for what was deemed a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland fullback’s game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The score was 10-6 to the Irish at that point and they went on to win 29-16. That clinched Ireland the title and the Grand Slam.

