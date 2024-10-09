Panathinaikos defender Baldock found dead in his Athens home

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos defender George Baldock, a former Greece international who also played for Sheffield United for seven seasons, has been found dead in his Athens home, Greek media reported. He was 31. State-run ERT television said Baldock was found in his swimming pool in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The cause of death was not immediately clear. Baldock joined Panathinaikos in May, on a three-year contract.

