Panarin scores go-ahead goal as Rangers rally in the third period for 5-2 victory over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes to go in the third period, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who had dropped six of their last eight coming into the game. Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves and Adam Fox had two assists.

Adam Henrique scored twice in the first period to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead, and Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson each had two assists. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves as the Ducks lost for the fifth time in their last six overall and sixth straight at home.

It was Henrique’s second multi-goal game this season. He had a hat trick on Dec. 17 against New Jersey

Trocheck got the Rangers to 2-1 with a power-play goal at with 2:02 left int he second period. Fox dumped the puck into the offensive zone, Kreider got the bounce off the boards behind the net and made a nice pass to Trocheck, who put in a wrist shot for his 15th of the season. It was also his ninth on the power play, which is tied for the team lead.

Trocheck has 16 points in the last 14 games (seven goals, nine assists), second-most on the Rangers since Dec. 27.

Mason McTavish appeared to give the Ducks a two-goal advantage again at 5:18 of the third, but it was disallowed after the Rangers successfully challenged that it was offside.

Cuylle tied the score at 10:10 of the third and snapped an 11-game goal drought with a redirect of Jacob Trouba’s shot from near the blue line.

Panarin then put the Rangers on top with 5:37 left with their second power-play goal of the game. Panarin’s slap shot from the left faceoff circle was his 28th goal of the season, sixth in the NHL, and gave him points in six of his last eight games (three goals, four assists).

It also was New York’s 41st goal on the power play, the fourth-most in the league.

Kreider put in a deflection with 3:53 remaining and Vesey sealed it with an empty-netter with 36 seconds to go.

The Rangers, coming off a 2-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday night, improved to 8-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season.

Henrique scored 51 seconds into the game when he went top shelf with a backhand that beat Shesterkin on his glove side. It was the the third time this season the Ducks have scored in the game’s opening minute, second-most in the NHL.

Henrique made it 2-0 with 4:23 left in the first when he got the loose puck just outside the crease and jammed it past defenseman Ryan Lindgren and Shesterkin. It was the fourth time in Henrique’s 14-year career he had two goals in the first period.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Conclude their four-game road trip at San Jose on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.