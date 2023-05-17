Panama, Guatemala grouped together in CONCACAF Nations League

MIAMI (AP) — Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Curaçao, Martinique and Nicaragua were drawn into Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League. Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada and Suriname were drawn into Group B. Each nation will play four matches in September and October. The top two teams in each League A group will advance to November’s quarterfinals along with the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica, which have automatic berths in the final eight.

